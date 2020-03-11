Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital lowered shares of Tilray from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tilray from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilray has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.08.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.65. Tilray has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $75.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.52 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 191.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 202.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,696,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,456,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 710.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

