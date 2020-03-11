Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Purchased by HarbourVest Partners LLC

HarbourVest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,306 shares during the quarter. Zuora comprises approximately 1.9% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Zuora worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZUO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 58.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. Zuora Inc has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,613 shares of company stock valued at $165,387. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. First Analysis initiated coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zuora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

