Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZYXI. B. Riley upped their target price on Zynex from $12.00 to $19.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

ZYXI opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 4,282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

