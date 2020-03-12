102,826 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 102,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Brightworth grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $24.26 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $33.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.