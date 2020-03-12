12,429 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,745,000 after purchasing an additional 224,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,138,000 after buying an additional 26,617 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,547,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after buying an additional 37,955 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,151,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,152,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMO opened at $289.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.22 and a 1 year high of $342.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

