13,781 Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $171.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.79 and its 200-day moving average is $220.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $170.16 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.29.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

