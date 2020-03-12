$2.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) will report $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the highest is $2.40. American Financial Group posted earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $9.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $83.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $82.41 and a 1 year high of $115.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,593,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,194,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,623,000 after buying an additional 204,999 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 844,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,601,000 after buying an additional 169,431 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 277,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after buying an additional 140,600 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

