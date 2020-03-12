3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Position Cut by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,802 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.12% of 3M worth $122,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $147.24 on Thursday. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $143.55 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.53 and its 200-day moving average is $166.18. The stock has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

