3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,465,075,000 after buying an additional 134,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108,982 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,008,000 after purchasing an additional 260,650 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 61,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after purchasing an additional 469,237 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM opened at $147.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.18. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $143.55 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

