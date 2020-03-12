ABB’s (ABB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank lowered ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered ABB from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. ABB has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 3.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 19,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

