AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 31.2% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 88,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,020.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $11,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV opened at $84.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.50. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.