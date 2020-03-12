Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.30.

NYSE:ACN opened at $165.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a 12 month low of $160.10 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.32.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

