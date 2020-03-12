Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 2,125 ($27.95) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,925 ($25.32).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Investec downgraded Admiral Group to an add rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,160.90 ($28.43).

LON ADM opened at GBX 2,078 ($27.33) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 15.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,247.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,168.08. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,356 ($30.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $63.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Annette Court acquired 1,210 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

