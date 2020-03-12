AES (NYSE:AES) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $19.50 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.18% from the company’s previous close.

AES has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.26.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AES has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in AES by 51.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

