AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AFLAC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.05. AFLAC also reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AFLAC.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at $2,512,857,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AFLAC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,950,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,128,000 after buying an additional 189,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at $350,139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,075,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,324,000 after buying an additional 435,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in AFLAC by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,793,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,597,000 after buying an additional 810,069 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $36.94 on Monday. AFLAC has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $51.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

