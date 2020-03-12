AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells $581,364.12 in Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) insider Jon Q. Reynolds, Jr. sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $581,364.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ALRM opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $71.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 194.90% and a net margin of 10.66%. AlarmCom’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALRM. BidaskClub cut AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AlarmCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 11.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,326,000 after buying an additional 603,061 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AlarmCom by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,503,000 after acquiring an additional 321,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,625,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,189,000 after acquiring an additional 155,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 810,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

