Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,878 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,613,000 after buying an additional 8,212,134 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,702.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,521,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 73,894.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,012,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,935 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13,869.3% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,313,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.