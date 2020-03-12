Alliance Resources (ASX:AGS) Shares Down 12.5%

Alliance Resources Limited (ASX:AGS) shares dropped 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.11 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.07), approximately 30,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 115,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.09).

The stock has a market cap of $16.17 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.11.

About Alliance Resources (ASX:AGS)

Alliance Resources Limited, together with its subsidiary, operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Australia. Its flagship property includes the Wilcherry Project comprising 7 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,200 square kilometers located within the southern part of the Gawler Craton in the northern Eyre Peninsula.

