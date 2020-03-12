Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ambarella from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ambarella from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Ambarella from to in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA stock opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.37.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $36,094.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,558.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $192,580.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 930,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,379,055.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,808 shares of company stock worth $724,919. 6.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 2,202.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 647,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,204,000 after acquiring an additional 619,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,446,000 after purchasing an additional 283,255 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,512,000 after purchasing an additional 204,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $12,106,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.