American Express (NYSE:AXP) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

AXP has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP opened at $95.38 on Thursday. American Express has a one year low of $93.87 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.