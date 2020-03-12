Analysts Anticipate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Post $2.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.64 and the highest is $2.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings of $2.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $10.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.13.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $95.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.27 and its 200 day moving average is $126.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $309.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,579 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,292,000 after purchasing an additional 595,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

