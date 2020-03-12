Analysts Expect Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.96) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings of ($1.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.55. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SOHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sohu.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Sohu.com from $11.00 to $9.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sohu.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $358.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 18.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

