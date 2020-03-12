Analyzing Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) & Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Roan Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Roan Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Roan Resources has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 294.74%. Given Roan Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Roan Resources is more favorable than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Roan Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust 23.98% 6.20% 6.20% Roan Resources 23.21% 4.84% 2.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Roan Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust $54.18 million 0.17 $12.62 million N/A N/A Roan Resources $517.82 million 0.45 -$140.67 million $0.92 1.65

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roan Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Roan Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Roan Resources beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of 19.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Roan Resources

Linn Energy, Inc., through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

