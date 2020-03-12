AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) & Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Head to Head Analysis

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.5% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of AnaptysBio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AnaptysBio and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio N/A -22.34% -20.92% Apellis Pharmaceuticals N/A -208.64% -78.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AnaptysBio and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio $8.00 million 51.91 -$97.34 million ($3.60) -4.23 Apellis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$304.71 million ($4.64) -5.87

AnaptysBio has higher revenue and earnings than Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Apellis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AnaptysBio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

AnaptysBio has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AnaptysBio and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio 1 6 2 0 2.11 Apellis Pharmaceuticals 0 3 6 0 2.67

AnaptysBio presently has a consensus target price of $53.57, suggesting a potential upside of 251.75%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $48.40, suggesting a potential upside of 77.75%. Given AnaptysBio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AnaptysBio is more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

AnaptysBio beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases. It is also developing immuno-oncology products, including TSR-042: anti-PD-1, TSR-022: anti-TIM-3, TSR-033: anti-LAG-3, and TSR-075: anti-PD-1/LAG-3 bispecific; and CC-90006: anti-PD-1 agonist for psoriasis, as well as other products for inflammation. AnaptysBio, Inc. has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Ltd., including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042), an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), and an anti-LAG-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-033); and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation, including an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) in clinical development. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis. The company is also developing APL-9, which is in single ascending dose Phase I randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled clinical trials for intravenous administration in systemic indications. It has a risk-sharing collaboration agreement with SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group for the development of APL-2 in hematologic indications. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Crestwood, Kentucky.

