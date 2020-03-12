Andrew G. Inglis Buys 300,000 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) CEO Andrew G. Inglis bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,673.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $460.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.30 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kosmos Energy’s payout ratio is -360.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,072,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,017,000 after acquiring an additional 404,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,588,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,692 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,519,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,553,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,412,000 after buying an additional 1,751,459 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,903,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after buying an additional 102,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

