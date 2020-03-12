Andrew T. Feldstein Purchases 13,211 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 13,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.82 per share, with a total value of $499,640.02. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 503,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,031,250.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:AGO opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.01. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.30 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 41.74%. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 30.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 469,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,861,000 after purchasing an additional 108,630 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 38.3% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 36,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,574,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGO. TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

