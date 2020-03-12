Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC cut Anglo American to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anglo American to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,255 ($29.66).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 1,500.40 ($19.74) on Monday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,533.20 ($20.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,828.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,956.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion and a PE ratio of 5.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Also, insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total value of £233,160 ($306,708.76).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

