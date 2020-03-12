Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) vs. IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Critical Contrast

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IMPALA PLATINUM/S and Anglo American, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMPALA PLATINUM/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Anglo American 1 7 5 0 2.31

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IMPALA PLATINUM/S and Anglo American’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMPALA PLATINUM/S $3.43 billion 1.60 $103.71 million $0.29 25.72 Anglo American $29.87 billion 0.90 $3.55 billion $1.35 7.07

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than IMPALA PLATINUM/S. Anglo American is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMPALA PLATINUM/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IMPALA PLATINUM/S and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMPALA PLATINUM/S N/A N/A N/A Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Anglo American beats IMPALA PLATINUM/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMPALA PLATINUM/S

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also provides smelting and refining services. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

