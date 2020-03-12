ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Richard S. Mahoney Sells 3,467 Shares

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total value of $826,671.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,191,658.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard S. Mahoney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of ANSYS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $217.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.98.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 146.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ANSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.22.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

