Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 127,906 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.09% of Aptiv worth $20,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APTV opened at $67.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.65.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

