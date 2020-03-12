Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 491,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $988,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

