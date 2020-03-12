ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HSBC raised ASOS to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,580 ($47.09).

ASC opened at GBX 2,388 ($31.41) on Tuesday. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,135.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,002.70.

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton purchased 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, with a total value of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43). Also, insider Ian Dyson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, with a total value of £47,460 ($62,430.94).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

