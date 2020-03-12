AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Sells $446,754.20 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 19,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $446,754.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,460,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,319,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMK opened at $21.71 on Thursday. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMK. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,061,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

