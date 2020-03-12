AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) COO Sells $447,295.59 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 19,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $447,295.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,459,898.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.