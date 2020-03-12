Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AUTO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 604 ($7.95) to GBX 688 ($9.05) in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 582.63 ($7.66).

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 470 ($6.18) on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 464.70 ($6.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 747 ($9.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 21.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 556.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 549.28.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

