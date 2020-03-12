Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a negative net margin of 4,258.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 7,000.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

