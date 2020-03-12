Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernardo Hees acquired 430,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,428,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,769,000 after buying an additional 1,143,553 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,375,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $19,770,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 3,517.0% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 619,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,968,000 after purchasing an additional 602,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,071,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

