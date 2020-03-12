Bank of America Upgrades easyJet (LON:EZJ) to “Buy”

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was upgraded by Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EZJ. Societe Generale upgraded easyJet to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($20.26) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,384.52 ($18.21).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 1,001 ($13.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.40. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,341.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,275.04.

In other easyJet news, insider Nick Leeder bought 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) per share, for a total transaction of £14,823 ($19,498.82). Also, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,005.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

