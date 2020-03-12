Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,959 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,822 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 236,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 117,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $17,948,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.30. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

