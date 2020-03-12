Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 210 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 210 ($2.76) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.78% from the stock’s previous close.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, January 31st. Societe Generale cut shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 208 ($2.74) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 208.33 ($2.74).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 109.50 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion and a PE ratio of 7.77. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 117.92 ($1.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 164.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.98.

In related news, insider Mohamed A. El-Erian acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £194,700 ($256,116.81). Also, insider Michael Ashley acquired 36,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £49,891.60 ($65,629.57).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

