Barclays Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA)

Barclays reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.40 ($12.09) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.26 ($14.26).

FRA TKA opened at €5.85 ($6.81) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.69. ThyssenKrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.41).

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

