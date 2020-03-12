Berenberg Bank Raises Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Price Target to GBX 345

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 345 ($4.54) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGAM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 323 ($4.25).

LON:MGAM opened at GBX 253.20 ($3.33) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 299.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 280.71. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of GBX 228.92 ($3.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 339.40 ($4.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.83. The stock has a market cap of $722.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 28 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 27 ($0.36) by GBX 1 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Advanced Materials will post 2718.9998791 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

In related news, insider Pete Raby sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.79), for a total transaction of £32,912.64 ($43,294.71).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

