Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €86.58 ($100.67).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €74.52 ($86.65) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €89.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €91.95. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

