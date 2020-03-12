Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Sells $480,000.00 in Stock

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Isaac Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Christopher Isaac Stone sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $82.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.46. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s revenue was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.19.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

