Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter.

BCYC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.78% and a negative return on equity of 73.51%. The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,139 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

