BidaskClub Downgrades Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Strong Sell

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

