BidaskClub Downgrades First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to Strong Sell

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.