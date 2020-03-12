BidaskClub Upgrades American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) to Hold

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. American National Insurance has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of American National Insurance by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of American National Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American National Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

