BidaskClub Upgrades The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) to “Sell”

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HCKT. Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $443.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.49. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

