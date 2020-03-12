BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $486.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $291.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $37,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Levin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,500 shares of company stock worth $781,765 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $13,680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 765.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 192,733 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

